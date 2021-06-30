Hakeem Muri-Okunola has claimed there were no bloodstains anywhere when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited the scene of the Lekki shooting

According to him, injuries recorded are not connected with guns, but through knives, stampedes and the rest

Going further, the head of service revealed that there were no people in hospitals over the shooting during the period

The Lagos state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, has said there were no bloodstains at the scene of the October 20, 2020, Lekki shooting incident when the state governor visited.

Mr Muri-Okunola said this on Tuesday during his cross-examination at the Lagos Judicial Panel.

Lagos Head of Service claims there was no blood at the scene of the shooting when Sanwo-Olu visited.

The official said when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his entourage – which included himself – visited the Lekki toll plaza between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. – few hours after the shooting, they did not see any bloodstains on the ground.

The Head of Service was earlier summoned by the panel to give evidence for the state on the controversial shooting of protesters by soldiers on the night of October 20, 2020.

At his first appearance before the panel last Tuesday, Mr Muri-Okunola said injuries recorded in the aftermath of the Lekki shooting were predominantly fractures, machete wounds, and minor cuts.

“At the time we were there, most of the injuries were all in the nature of cuts, bruises from machetes’ wounds, and stampede. Nobody at the hospitals said they were shot at,” he said.

Mr Muri-Okunola was cross-examined on Tuesday by counsels to the #EndSARS protesters, Olumide Fusika and Adeshina Ogunlana.

Mr Fusika took on the Lagos State official on his last testimony, saying it contradicts what doctors from Reddington and other hospitals that treated victims of the shooting told the panel.

Mr Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the video clip presented by the Head of Service during his last testimony was edited.

In another report, Lagos state government had on October 19, 2020 set up an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to investigate cases of police brutality in response to #EndSARS protests that rocked the country.

The Governor of Lagos state, had in a statement seen on his verified Twitter handle said that the sum of N200 million had been established to compensate persons and families who had been victimized by the disbanded SARS.

Jack Dorsey guilty for EndSARS protest, FG claims

In another report, the federal government said Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, are vicariously liable for the losses the country suffered during the EndSARS protest. The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Tuesday, June 14, in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Legit.ng gathered Mohammed alleged that Dorsey raised funds through Bitcoins to sponsor the EndSARS protest while his platform, Twitter, was used to fuel the crisis.

According to him, when he made the allegations earlier, Nigerians did not take him seriously until an online media outfit carried out an investigation and fact-checking.

EndSARS protest was to remove me from office, Buhari claim

Legit.ng had also reported that in what will surprise many Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari raised allegation against Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protest.

The protest was against police brutality was aimed at removing him from office. But according to Buhari the protest was to remove him from office.

Buhari said that those who participated in the protest have made Nigeria unattractive to investors. He also blamed the protest on the dwindling inflow of foreign direct investment to the country. He was asked how he could improve foreign direct investment in Nigeria.

