Sule Lamido revealed that he and the late Abubakar Rimi rejected a N160 million bribe allegedly offered by Abba Kyari to secure Obasanjo’s VP slot

The former Jigawa governor shared the incident in his autobiography, recounting how Kyari tried to use the money to buy political support during PDP’s formation

Lamido said the offer was an insult and shocking, and that both he and Rimi dismissed the proposal, forcing Kyari to leave in embarrassment

Former Jigawa State Governor and ex-National Secretary of the defunct Social Democratic Party, Sule Lamido, has revealed a shocking episode from Nigeria’s political history involving a failed bribe attempt to influence the selection of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s running mate.

In his recently released autobiography titled Being True to Myself, launched on May 13, Lamido recounted how he and the late Kano State Governor, Abubakar Rimi, rejected a N160 million bank draft allegedly presented by the late Abba Kyari.

Lamido alleges that the late former President Buhari's COS Kyari offered him a bribe to ease his way to OBJ's VP. Photo: FB/Sule Lamido

Source: Facebook

Kyari allegedly offered Lamido bribe

The bribe, Lamido claims, was aimed at swaying their support for Kyari to become Obasanjo’s vice presidential candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform during Nigeria’s return to civilian rule.

According to Lamido, the incident occurred during the transition period overseen by then Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as political parties began to take shape ahead of the 1999 elections.

In Chapter 9 of the book, titled “Abdulsalami’s Transition and Formation of the PDP,” Lamido details how Kyari, who would later become Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, arrived with a companion and presented the draft as a “contribution” to party campaign expenses.

Lamido wrote:

“Rimi and I were stunned. We couldn’t believe what we just heard… Are you coming here with money to buy us?”

He described the encounter as both insulting and alarming, saying it was “incredible” that someone they had never met could attempt to buy political influence with such a large sum. The duo, according to Lamido, rejected the offer outright, prompting Kyari and his associate to leave “sheepishly.”

Abba Kyari was mentioned in the prominent politician's newly launched autobiography. Photo: FB/Muhammadu Buhari, Sule Lamido

Source: Facebook

The incident, previously unknown to the public, sheds light on the internal power struggles and backdoor dealings that characterized the formation of the PDP and Nigeria’s early return to democracy.

While the late Kyari never responded to these claims during his lifetime, the allegation adds a controversial layer to his political legacy.

The book is already generating discussions around political integrity, influence peddling, and the cost of leadership in Nigeria.

Lamido’s account is among several candid revelations in the memoir, which offers personal insights into the evolution of Nigerian politics and his own role within it.

Murray-Bruce dismisses Atiku’s corruption allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, chairman of the Silverbird Group, had pushed back against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s recent criticism of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, defending his integrity and leadership.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, had alleged in a recent interview with journalist Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie that he received reports implicating Akpabio in corrupt practices during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng