The Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, has slammed PDP chieftains who now find the APC attractive

Wike on Tuesday, June 29, alleged that PDP governors who joined the ruling party were forced to defect

The fiery governor, however, said no amount of money or juicy offer will make him abandon the PDP for any other political party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Nyesom Wike is obviously not happy that more governors who were on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Expressing his displeasure over the trend, the Rivers governor described such defectors as treacherous persons, Punch reports.

Wike alleged that the APC uses force to get PDP governors (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

Wike alleged that most PDP governors who recently joined the ruling party were unable to win elections on their own if not for victories at tribunals, The Cable also reported.

The governor said:

“People who could not win an ordinary election. The party used technicality and went to court and got victory.

"Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience."

I will never join the APC

He added that the APC-led federal government is using coercion to get PDP governors into its fold.

Speaking for himself, Wike vowed that he will never join the ruling party, even if Rivers remains the only state in Nigeria eventually.

He boasted:

“Bring everything you have against me; I will not join you. Rivers state will not join you. Even if it is the only Rivers State in this country, we will continue to be the Peoples Democratic Party.”

APC Opens Defection Talks With 3 Other PDP Governors

Meanwhile, the APC had allegedly commenced negotiating with three PDP governors with a view to winning them over to the ruling party.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee had begun talks with three PDP governors namely: Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A top-ranking member of the ruling party confirmed this to journalists.

The source said Governor Ikpeazu would be the next to join the ruling party, adding that talks have reached an advanced stage.

Source: Legit.ng