President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Governor Bello Matawalle's defection to the APC was actually voluntary

The Nigerian president said this on Tuesday, June 29, in a congratulatory message that welcomed the Zamfara governor into the ruling party

Buhari added that Matawalle is one of those who is willing to join hands with the party to rebuild the country

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Tuesday, June 29, received a message of reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) from President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari expressed joy over the governor's "timely and wise decision to join the governing party", adding that the APC's doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in the vision to rebuild Nigeria, Leadership reports.

The president noted that Matawalle's voluntary defection to the ruling party proves its impressive performance in the area of good governance at all levels.

The Attraction to APC

According to Buhari, many Nigerians are now attracted to the APC because it is the best alternative among other political parties, Vanguard added.

He stated:

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

Buhari also called on governors and lawmakers in the ruling party across the country to strive to maintain the APC's popularity till 2023 and beyond.

His words:

“Your performance at all levels will impact significantly on the fortunes of the party. Party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength.”

Matawalle Officially Joins APC, Takes New Position in Zamfara

Earlier, the APC on Tuesday, June 29, took Matawalle of Zamfara state into its fold. This victory for the APC happened during a rally organised for the governor in the state capital, Gusau, where he was welcomed by Mai Mala Buni, the chairman of the caretaker committee.

The Zamfara governor who was joyed to be received by the leadership and members of the party called for total support from stakeholders in the state.

Buni noted that apart from Matawalle, three senators, six House of Representatives members and 24 members of the state house of assembly who were of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defected to the APC.

