Entertainment is an industry that easily disposes an old talent and quickly embraces a new one but the case has been different for legendary actress Patience Ozokwo.

The veteran film star is a big part of the childhood of many children who have now become full-blown adults. Decades later, Patience is yet to bore Nigerians as she keeps on gracing TV screens.

Legendary actress Patience Ozokwo is popularly known as Mama G. Photos:@zubbymichael, patienceozokwo, @Nollywoodcentertv

Who is Patience Ozokwo?

Patience Ozokwo's journey into acting started when she was a young girl. Her passion for acting made her participate in different stage plays while in primary school. As she grew older, she went into radio dramas and took part in stage plays.

Mama G was later introduced to the Nollywood industry by her classmates chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and late Pete Eneh at Esute mature university program. According to her, they were surprised by how much she made them laugh.

Mama G, the no-nonsense woman

Popularly known as 'Mama G, G for General,' the actress got her name from one of her movie roles and it has stuck since then. Mama G is widely known for her no-nonsense movie roles.

From the wicked wife, mother-in-law, and step-mum, Mama G's roles mean different things to her audience. For those who understand that she is just acting, they are intrigued at how a person could embody their role perfectly.

Young audiences, however, were scared and at the same time angry at how wicked a person could be to a fellow human being. Although Mama G also played funny characters with late actor Sam Loco, her 'wicked' roles stuck more.

'You traumatised our childhood' - Nigerians tell Mama G

Recently, the actress reposted a question from an IG blog asking followers what movies traumatised them as kids. A follower replied by saying all the movies that had Patience Ozokwo in them.

A lot of Mama G's followers agreed with the reply.

adda_eve:

"Infact I used to hate you when I was a kid until I grew up to understand it’s actually acting."

sugodwin:

"Ahh mama G na winch ohh for movies, I da watch with fear then."

_iam_jefferson_:

"Do u know how many nightmares I had because of you?"

enriguejessica:

"When I was young I used to be afraid of your movies."

Mama G, the singer

The actress is also talented in singing as she released a number of music videos. Mama G and her colleague Charles Awurum also released some songs together and actress Tonto Dikeh was spotted as a dancer in them.

Watch a video below:

Present-day Mama G

Although she tries to portray the wicked Mama G in some movies, the harshness seems to have faded. Decades after she came into the movie industry, Mama G is still as relevant as when she got her first break.

Social media also seem to have softened the perception some people have about her. Seeing her in movies where she is not playing her stereotypic roles has also helped people to understand that she is just being a fantastic actor.

While one may think that her wicked roles would affect her career negatively, it has in fact endeared her to people including movie directors. To date, Mama G is still featuring in movies, and her fan base continues to grow by the day.

Her young colleagues are not left out. When Mama G makes some posts online, her colleagues take to her comment section to share how much she inspired them growing up.

What memory of Mama G did you have growing up?

Mama G speaks on her movie roles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the veteran actress said majoring in wickedness did not mean she couldn't do other roles.

In a video shared by Rubbinmindsnow on Instagram, the veteran in an interview with Bolanle Olukanni said that she can never get tired of playing her stereotypic wicked mother-in-law roles.

According to her, an actor should be elastic and do whatever job they are given well, which is what she has always believed in.

Patience also said that she knows what it takes to interpret any role she is given and she does her best to bring it to life.

