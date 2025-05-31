PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League title on Saturday night, May 31

Les Parisiens took control in the first half with two goals, before compounding Inter Milan’s woes with a dominant second-half display

Following the victory, PSG fans took to social media to troll former star Kylian Mbappe for leaving the club to join 15-time European champions Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain hammered Inter Milan 5-o to be crowned the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Champions at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Saturday night, May 31.

Moroccan forward Achraf Hakimi put the Ligue 1 champions ahead in the 13th minute, finishing off an assist from youngster Desire Doue.

PSG doubled their lead in the 20th minute through Doue, whose shot was deflected in by Inter defender Federico Dimarco.

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate with the cup after the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 against Inter Milan in Munich, Germany. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Doue added his second in the 63rd minute following an assist from Vitinha. Former Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia compounded the woes of the former Serie A Champions ten minutes later, beating Yann Sommer.

Youngster Senny Mayulu came off the bench to score the fifth goal and wrap up the win and title for the Parisians, per BBC.

Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 against Inter Milan at Allianz Arena in Germany. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Records set

PSG coach Luis Enrique became the sixth manager to win the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs, following his previous triumph with Barcelona in 2015.

Enrique became only the second manager to win a treble with a European club on two different occasions, previously doing so in 2014/15 with Barcelona, along with Pep Guardiola (Barcelona in 2008/09 and Manchester City in 2022/23) per Sky Sports.

Desire Doue became only the third teenager to score in a UEFA Champions League final, joining Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, 1995) and Carlos Alberto (Porto, 2004).

Legit.ng compiled reactions from PSG fans following their historic UEFA Champions League title. Read below:

Stephen David said:

"Mbappé left PSG thinking he would win the Champions League...

"...but PSG players are preparing to lift the trophy without him!"

SamMark Aku replied:

"Messi told been at PSG he win it too but zero."

Melinda D Blanton replied:

"Y’all make it sound like he didn’t do well when he was there In PSG."

Gilberto Carlos Betomossi wrote:

"They knocked out Barcelona for nothing. Barcelona was going to give us better final than this 😂😂."

Shawon Ghosh added:

"The pain goes straight to Mbappe and the entire Real Madrid😂😂."

Ole Sanare said:

"He went to Real Madrid to win Champions League..🤣".

Dalhatu Gambo wrote:

"Remember, Barcelona conceded 7 goals against the same Inter Milan that played today.

"Yes, seven goals 😂."

PSG book Champions League final

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final have been dashed after Paris Saint-Germain's second-leg victory on May 7, in the second leg of the semi-final.

Mikel Arteta's men travelled to Parc des Princes after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in London, only for the Parisians to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and secure their place in the final this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng