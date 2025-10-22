A Nigerian lawyer, Wale Omolegbon Odusola, shared why men who love themselves should marry two or more wives.

He also noted that men who love their wives should marry only her.

Lawyer Shares Why Men Who Love Themselves Should Marry Two or More Wives, Sparks Mixed Reactions

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook page, he mentioned that men must choose between loving themselves first and loving their wives.

According to him, women could never love their men more thanthemselves. Therefore, men must proritise locing themselves more.

His Facebook post read:

“BROTHERHOOD LIBERATION UNIVERSITY (BLU)

"LESSON 24

"If you love your wife marry only her.

"If you love yourself marry two or more wives.

"You must choose between loving yourself first and loving your wife

"That gender can never love you more than herself . So, love yourself first.

"E get why."

Reactions trail lawyers post about marriage

Ewarawon Adewole Adey said:

If you love your wife marry only one,I love this ...Nah dis one go make me collect admission form only if there's no digression from loving your wife only and only her forever..

Tomomewo Grace Bada said:

Woman, if you love yr husband, marry one man. If you love urself, marry two or more husbands. Be wise

Oluwanbe Ogunbameru said:

This lesson is biblical. Jesus said 'Love your neighbor as yourself'. This means, you must first love yourself before loving any other person. And I guess that is the 'E GET WHY' our VC is trying to say

Oluwatobi Bright Iranse said:

But VC , u have only 1 wife na

Chinemelu Augusta said:

I am not against marring more than one. Infact do it right, as a husband man you can't marry another wife without letting the Ist wife know. That is the genesis of the problem. It's your choice..I won't dispute the fact that managing my gender is a huge task. And you make a choice to have more than one? That is double wahala o. It means you don't love yourself. Please marry only one and live long

Tomoloju Sijuade Ayodele said:

I thank my star that my admission in this school is withdrawn

In related stories, a lawyer shares how women can get a share of their husband's property, while another female lawyer explained why a couple can't get 50-50 property sharing during divorce.

Lawyer advises men on property sharing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female lawyer advised men on how to legally protect their property from their wives in the event of a divorce.

She stated that if a woman took part of a man’s property after divorce, then he was not a smart man.

Many reacted to the viral post as the lawyer gave details on what men could do to protect their property.

Source: Legit.ng