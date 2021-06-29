A Nigerian man, Oluwaseun E. Adedeji, has in a decade achieved everything he wanted to get academically

After his first degree in Nigeria, the man travelled out to two different foreign countries for his masters and doctorate degree

Many Nigerians in his comment section praised his feat as some said his achievements inspired them

A Nigerian man known as Oluwaseun E. Adedeji has taken to LinkedIn to narrate the academic feat he was able to achieve in 10 years.

In a post on the platform, Oluwaseun revealed that after he got his degree from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), he went ahead to the UK for his masters.

He wanted it all

With his second degree done at Loughborough University in 2014, he proceeded to the University of Alberta in Canada where he got his PhD in 2021.

Oluwaseun said he has been around the world in a decade, as he schooled in three different continents.

The man shared a collage showing his graduation photos in 2011, 2014, and 2021. He accorded his feats to God's grace.

Many people said his story is quite inspiring. At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered more than 700 comments.

You're an inspiration to us

Below are some of the reactions:

Oluwatomi T. Faniran, ACIM said:

"What's not to love? Congrats. How do you intend to impact on Nigeria? Any plans?"

He replied:

"The plan is to just do my best..."

David Abiola Zacch Ayanlowo said:

"Congratulations, Olúwáṣeun E. Adédèjì, PhD! Thanks for acknowledging that grace made you ... so many other people attribute their feats to only hard work."

Oluwadamilola Johnvict Olamibo said:

"Congratulations sir. Meanwhile, Nigeria was not this easy in 2011, but see how well you were smiling back then and your smile reduced as you traveled around."

Dr. Cristina Stasia said:

"Dr. Deji look at the smile in your Ph. D. photo!"

2 degrees in 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the handle @NedumN went online to share his success story, revealing how far he has come.

Interacting with a post he made in 2016 that said he got admitted into Nottingham Medical School in the UK, the 23-year-old said in five years, he got himself two degrees.

As if that was not enough, the man said he started big businesses of six figures during the duration. The young Nigerian appreciated God for all the blessings he has enjoyed.

