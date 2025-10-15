Dutch tech giant ASML: China sales to dip 'signficantly' in 2026
Dutch tech giant ASML said on Wednesday it expected its sales in China to fall significantly next year, as it booked flat net profits in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter last year.
"We expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026 to decline significantly compared to our very strong business there in 2024 and 2025," said CEO Christophe Fouquet in a statement.
The firm, which makes cutting-edge machines that manufacture semiconductors, announced net profits of 2.125 billion euros ($2.5 billion), after 2.077 billion euros in the third quarter of last year.
Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 came in at 7.5 billion euros. ASML had forecast a figure between 7.4 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros.
"Our third-quarter total net sales... were in line with guidance, reflecting a good quarter for ASML," said Fouquet.
In July, the firm had warned that geopolitical and trade tensions had clouded the near-term outlook for its growth.
ASML said then that it could not confirm it would be in the black in 2026.
But on Wednesday, Fouquet said: "We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025," adding that the firm would give more details on next year's outlook in January.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.