Dutch tech giant ASML: China sales to dip 'signficantly' in 2026

Dutch tech giant ASML said on Wednesday it expected its sales in China to fall significantly next year, as it booked flat net profits in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same quarter last year.

"We expect China customer demand, and therefore our China total net sales in 2026 to decline significantly compared to our very strong business there in 2024 and 2025," said CEO Christophe Fouquet in a statement.

The firm, which makes cutting-edge machines that manufacture semiconductors, announced net profits of 2.125 billion euros ($2.5 billion), after 2.077 billion euros in the third quarter of last year.

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 came in at 7.5 billion euros. ASML had forecast a figure between 7.4 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros.

"Our third-quarter total net sales... were in line with guidance, reflecting a good quarter for ASML," said Fouquet.

In July, the firm had warned that geopolitical and trade tensions had clouded the near-term outlook for its growth.

ASML said then that it could not confirm it would be in the black in 2026.

But on Wednesday, Fouquet said: "We do not expect 2026 total net sales to be below 2025," adding that the firm would give more details on next year's outlook in January.

