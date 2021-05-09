The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the procedures on how to download and print the improved National Identification Number (NIN) slip for public use.

This is following the launch of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) new Mobile Web Service (MWS) application.

According to the information released by NIMC, Nigerians who want to get the improved NIN slip should take the following step:

1. Download the NIMC MWS app by going to either apple store or google play store.

URL to Google play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nimcmobile

URL to Apple store: https://apps.apple.com/ng/app/nimc-mobileid/id1500621463

2. After a successful login, navigate to the “I need a pin” menu and click on it.

3. You would find your userID and OTP to login to the NIMC web portal on;

URL: https://myportal.nimc.gov.ng/

URL: https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng/

4. After a successful login to the web portal.

5. Navigate to the “Print Improved NIN Slip” menu and click to download your NIN Slip.

Legit.ng had previously explained how to link the NIN with SIM cards in this report.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 1, the federal government revealed the number of Nigerians who have registered for the NIN exercise.

According to the minister of communications and the digital economy, Ali Isa Pantami, not less than 51 million citizens, now has their NINs.

Pantami who made this revelation during a State House press briefing in Abuja added that the law compels everyone to take part in the enrollment exercise.

In a related development, the federal government has commended network subscribers who have successfully linked their Subscribers Identification Module (SIM) with NIN for their painstaking efforts and commitment.

NIMC has asked the subscribers who have linked their SIM to dial *346# to retrieve their NIN from the mobile numbers they enrolled with.

The NIMC said that via its Twitter page, @nimc_ng, the SIM can be linked to different telecommunication operators using these codes: MTN: *785#; Airtel: *121*1#; Glo: *109*NIN#; 9Moble: *200*8#.

Source: Legit