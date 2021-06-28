Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello, has continuously proven that when it comes to switching up things fashion-wise, she is her own boss.

The talented screen goddess hardly ever gets it wrong when it comes to her personal style and this undoubtedly has endeared even more people to her.

The actress is known for her stylish looks. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

The mother of two who is currently rocking red hair is pulling off the look very effortlessly and her recent photos are clear proof.

Leave it to the Jenifa star to command attention in black attire as her latest Instagram upload depicts.

Funke who is currently building anticipation for her upcoming project, She Will Be Obeyed, shared a photo of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a floor-length fit and flare dress.

The actress' red hair packed in a half-ponytail did well to compliment the dress with feather embellishments around the hem and the sleeves.

Another red look

A few days ago, the actress left fans in awe as she posted a photo of herself rocking an elegant pantsuit that earned her compliments from many fans.

While the belted blazer was bedazzled around the shoulders and sleeves, Funke stood tall in the exaggerated wide-legged pants giving her a powerful look!

This time, however, she let her red hair down.

