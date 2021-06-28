Alex Iwobi is being crushed on by 24-year-old Super Falcons sensation and US based star Michelle Alozie

Alozie admitted during an interactive session on Instagram that the Super Eagles midfielder is whom she is crushing on

The beautiful footballer made her debut for Nigeria on June 10, 2021 as a 65th-minute substitute in a 0 - 1 friendly loss to Jamaica

Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie has disclosed that she has a crush on Super Eagles impressive midfielder Alex Iwobi.

The 24-year-old Alozie disclosed this during an interactive session with OJB Sport on Instagram as cited by Nigerian outlet Brila FM via Facebook.

She was born in the United States ,but switched allegiance to play national team football for Nigeria and has featured in three matches for the Super Falcons, scoring one goal.

It was all about smiles all through the interview session, but Alozie stunned the journalists when a question was thrown to her as regards which of the Super Eagles players she is crushing on. In a swift, she responded:

“Alex Iwobi.”

Iwobi currently features for Premier League side Everton and has so far scored 2 goals for the club in his 55 appearances in the English topflight.

He was a member of the Arsenal squad between 2015 and 2019 featuring in 100 games and scoring 11 goals for the Gunners before he left to join Everton.

Kanu faults Arsenal for offloading Iwobi

Meanwhile, Nigerian ex-international Kanu Nwankwo has faulted former Arsenal boss Unai Emery for offloading Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi while he was manager of the club, Complete Sports reports.

The Gunners’ academy graduate joined Everton for £30million under the tutelage of former Toffees manager Marco Silva in 2019.

Iwobi made his way from the club's academy into the first team under legendary boss Arsene Wenger but struggled to play regularly under the Spanish manager.

Before his departure to Goodison Park, Iwobi scored 15 goals in 149 appearances in all competitions including a goal in the 2019 Europa League final in Arsenal's 4-1 loss to Chelsea.

