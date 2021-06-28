An old receipt in which an Action Group member, Raimi Ajani, paid one shilling to join the party in 1951 has emerged on social media

In the past, party members paid money to join political parties unlike now that registration is free; and corruption was said to be minimal back then

The receipt was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi and Nigerians didn't hesitate to flood the comment section with their thoughts

An old receipt that recently emerged on social media has proven that there was no free registration into political parties in the past.

The receipt that was shared by a Nigerian man identified as Ayo Ojeniyi is that of Action Group which was issued to Raimi Ajani after paying one shilling to join the party in 1951.

According to Ojeniyi, the money members paid was used in running the party. He said corruption was minimal because people were scared of being caught.

Raimi Ajani paid one shilling to join Action Group in 1957. Photo credit: Ayo Ojeniyi

Source: Facebook

Sharing the receipt Ojeniyi wrote:

"In those days, party members pay subscriptions to run the party!!! Corruption is a taboo and very minimal. Fear of being caught prevented corruption. People always protected their family names!!!

"Here this man Raimi Ajani paid one shilling to join the Action Group in September 1951."

Many react to the old receipt

Sharafa Ololade said:

"Same Afenifere that some Yoruba pple call names now, just because of political disagreements???"

Akinlawon Akintunde commented:

"Then the party leader could be cautioned, advised to step down and elected members could be recalled.

"Today’s political Afenifere’s have sold their conscience, nobility and integrity that they cannot uphold party supremacy but instead take instructions on purely party matters from The Emperor at Abuja."

Clement Adenugba wrote:

"I still have my subscription card of UPN with which I pay my membership fee in 1979."

Adeyemo Olabintan Abu Mu'az said:

"The modern politicians have bastardised everything. Gone are those good days."

