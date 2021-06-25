Nigerians on social media couldn't believe their eyes after seeing firemen using jerrycans to refill their water truck to quench a fire in Ogun state

A video of the incident was shared on social media and Nigerians wondered where the country got it wrong

In the video, onlookers could be heard expressing shock that firemen were using jerrycans to refill their water truck during an outbreak

There was a fire incident in Ogun state and the fire service was available to save the situation, but the truck was, however, empty.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, onlookers could be heard expressing shock that firemen were refilling their truck with jerrycans when they ought to be quenching the fire already.

Firemen could be seen using jerrycans to refill their water truck. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

Where in Ogun state did it happen?

Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the incident that happened in Ogun state as @instablog9ja did not specify.

Nigerians React

@official_alhajiwhitey said:

"Who we offend in this country, have mercy God ,Nigeria need mercy."

@austinsheskey commented:

"The issue with this country is that, everything is Federal Government, see that one shouting Buhari. Don't you have a governor?"

@topman_tech wrote:

"Just imagine. This country na wa."

@dallas617 said:

"Nothing is working in that country. Nothing!!!"

@realsammywurlld

"I no know where my great grandfather dey when them dey ship blacks go different countries…at least I for dey France, Uk or US by now."

