During the BBNaija reunion show, one of the ex-housemates, Kaisha, spoke on the ‘relationship’ she had with Neo

The reality show star claimed Neo expressed his interest in her on different occasions, both verbally and physically

Neo however denied showing Kaisha any interest and asked her to speak on when he expressly told her that he liked her

On another episode of the BBNaija reunion show, one of the housemates, Kaisha, admitted that she initially liked Neo even though he was with Vee at the time.

Kaisha said she, however, didn’t do anything to separate them and when she decided to was when she got evicted.

Praise also corroborated Kaisha’s claims and said there was indeed a likeness between Neo and the young lady.

To further buttress her point, Kaisha shared different instances that Neo showed his interest in her.

She recounted how Neo asked her for a kiss during one of their parties. She said Neo also once kissed her on her forehead, and another time he told her he loved it when she stared at him and the feeling it gave him.

Kaisha said she hates people who are liars and try to play two ladies at the same time. According to her, she had lost her likeness for Neo.

Vee reacts to Kaisha's outburst

Neo on the other hand asked Kaisha what led to those conversations they had. Vee then interjected and said she didn’t notice the interest between her fellow housemate and her boyfriend.

According to Vee, it wasn’t that deep to her if Kaisha really liked Neo.

Kaisha opens more can of worms

Kaisha said Neo gave her signs on different occasions in the house that he liked her and even opened up to her that he was only with Vee because she had approached him first.

The young lady insisted that she wouldn’t make such things up.

Neo however maintained the front of being confused about Kaisha’s revelations. The young lady at a point also warned Vee to beware of her man.

Reactions from fans to Kaisha's outburst

Ada_blaq_fashion:

"Neo could have asked for the kiss knowing other hms were busy with their dance. Neo King of liars."

Shop_with_siju:

"But it was this same Kaisha that said no one liked her in that house , so how come? Na lie abeg ...lie lie gal."

Yhayhra:

"Kaisha did well for giving that advice."

Habibat_zare:

"What did you all expect him to say in front of his woman what ever it is neo and vee are doing the real thing in real life anyways."

Tochi calls Wathoni a community girl

It all started when Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

To redeem herself, Wathoni noted that Tochi’s friend, Kiddwaya, whom she referred to as the community boy, said she was easy.

In a bid to defend his friend, Kiddwaya, Tochi said Wathoni was actually the community girl because she had an interest in most of the guys on the show.

