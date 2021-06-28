An 'Oyinbo' lad has got many Nigerians emotional after a video of his rendition of an old Yoruba song surfaced online

The cute kid in the video sipped yoghurt as he sang Sunny Okosun's Lift Up Nigeria song in Yoruba

The kid's attempt and voice lit the internet space with many gushing about how sonorous he sounded

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A little 'Oyinbo' boy has earned the admiration of Nigerians on social media following his delivery of an old Yoruba song.

The little kid was captured in an Instagram video shared by @kingtundeednut singing a popular old Yoruba song by Sunny Okosun titled Lift Up Nigeria.

Young boy sings Sunny Okosun's old Yoruba song in style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

The youngster was recorded seated in a car and drinking yoghurt as he gave a cute rendition of the Yoruba song.

Despite missing some lines, it was his voice that did it for most people who watched the video.

@scoobynero wrote:

"Na all these legendary song dem done take Dey hold us for work since day1 …. While the government still Dey treat us like zoo animals."

@yetundebakare said:

"Hmmmm...this songs only brings tears to my eyes ..nothing has changed."

@seunseanjimoh1 commented:

"E don tey wey dem don Dey try glue naija broken pieces together."

@pretty_petite_thing_ reacted:

"So Yoruba people get their own National anthem separately? Wonderful."

@unified_wale remarked:

"Why do foreigners embrace our own language more then we do?"

Lift Up Nigeria song by Sunny Okosun

The Lift Up Nigeria song, according to Premium Times, is one of the ever green Nigerian classics owing to its message.

The chorus of the Yoruba song “Nigeria yi ti gbogbo wa ni, koma gbodo baje, tori kosi bomiran ti a le lo, aajo o le da bi ile, ejeka so wo po ka fi mo sokan, gbe ke mi gbe'' is translated to English as “Nigeria belongs to every Nigerian and we should not allow her degenerate because we have no other home aside from Nigeria."

Sang by Sunny Okosun, it featured the likes of music legend King Sunny Ade, Segun Arinze and so forth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Two young boys wow people with their cute voices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two young boys had stunned the internet with their angelic voices as they sang popular gospel song.

The unidentified boys, in a video shared by Yabaleftonline on Facebook gave a beautiful rendition of popular gospel song by Judikay titled Capable God.

The younger one first started the song with his captivating pitch and tone and was soon joined by the other one who added 'flavour' to their performance.

Their voices were like a match made in heaven. Social media users gushed about how lovely they sang and showered them encomiums.

Source: Legit.ng