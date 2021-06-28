Family members and friends of Kenneth Ogba have expressed shock over the sudden death of the legislator in Delta state

Oleh, Delta state - A Nigerian lawmaker representing Isoko South Constituency 1 in the Delta state House of Assembly, Kenneth Ogba, is dead.

Vanguard reported that the legislator died on Sunday evening, June 27, shortly after attending a church thanksgiving service in Isoko South local government area of the state.

The publication stated that Kenneth Ogba was discussing with friends at a popular hotel in Oleh when he suddenly slumped.

Ogba's death confirmed by a hospital

A close family source who does not want to be named disclosed that the politician was rushed to a hospital in the town where doctors pronounced him dead.

The source said the body has been deposited in a mortuary in Oleh, lamenting that the wife of the deceased has been hospitalised due to shock of her husband’s death.

PM News reported that some of the lawmaker’s political allies in Isoko confirmed his death to journalists.

Sources suggested that the deceased might have died of an unspecified health-related issue.

The publication stated that Ogba’s death is coming barely six months after the former Majority Leader of the Delta Assembly, Hon Tim Owhefere, died in Asaba.

