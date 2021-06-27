Nigeria has accidentally discovered a huge reserve of gas reserves in Nigeria according to Timipre Sylva

According to the minister of state for petroleum resources, the huge discovery was made while searching for crude

Going further, he said that if the country explore further, it will find up to 600 trillion cubic meters of gas

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, says the country has “accidentally” discovered 206 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves while in search of crude oil.

Sylva, who disclosed this at a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum on Sunday, said that the country could discover an additional 600 trillion cubic feet reserve to enable it to achieve the desired development required of a gas nation.

Nigeria accidentally discovers 206trn cubic feet gas reserves, Sylva says. Photo: Timipre Sylva

Source: Facebook

“We have a lot of gas in this country. We have 206 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves,” Sylva said.

“This number is already discovered in gas reserves and this 206 trillion cubic feet reserve was found while looking for oil, so it was accidentally discovered.

“We were actually going to look for crude oil and we found gas, and in that process of accidentally finding gas, we have found up to 206 tcf.

“So, the belief is that if we really aim to look for gas dedicatedly, we will find up to 600 trillion cubic meters of gas.”

Source: Legit Nigeria