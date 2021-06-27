John Cena's last appearance at the WWE was during WrestleMania 36 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic

The move sparked up rumours Cena would stage a return to the ring in May after posting the WWE logo on his Instagram account

The 44-year-old's imminent appearance at WWE comes only days after The Rock, another wrestling icon revealed plans to make a grand comeback

WWE legend John Cena has finally cleared the air on his potential return to the ring.

Cena has not wrestled for months now, with his last appearance coming during WrestleMania 36 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the wrestling legend faced off against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match which he lost.

John Cena in action. Photo credit: STRINGER.

Source: Getty Images

However, since then, there have been rumours the leader of Cenation could be in line for a stunning return to the ring, reports he has since confirmed.

Speaking during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 16-time world champion affirmed his intent to make a comeback but remained coy on when that would be happening. he told Fallon as cited by The Sun.

“Those rumours are true. I will definitely be back to the WWE, I just don’t know when.

His affirmation came only days after he sparked return rumours when he posted a WWE logo on Instagram.

Speaking on the incident, the Hollywood star claimed it had nothing to do with his imminent return to WWE, the 44-year-old said.

“Yeah, I posted that back in May. I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match.

