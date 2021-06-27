An interesting video of actresses Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and comedian Broda Shaggi has surfaced on social media

The celebrity figures were all guests at a recent event and they all attempted to outshine each other on the dance floor

Fans on social media took sides with their favourite celebrity who showed off the best moves on the dance floor

Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham and colleagues Nkechi Blessing Sunday were among other celebrity guests present at a recent social function in Lagos.

Interestingly, a fun video from the event surfaced in the online community and caught the attention of many.

Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggi, others stars show off on dance floor. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The video clip captured the moment Toyin approached the dance floor alongside much-loved and highly energetic comedian, Brodda Shaggi, and Director Bae U.

The two took turns to show off their dance moves on the stage but it appeared the actress wasn’t going to let Broda Shaggi outshine her as he had done in the past.

Shortly after they were engaged in an interesting exchange, other celebrities who were at the event also joined them on stage.

The clip also captured the moment Nkechi joined Toyin and Broda Shaggi and also tried to outshine both of them.

Eventually, all three stars succumbed to each other and thrilled guests with similar dance moves.

Watch the clip below:

Fans commend Toyin Abraham and Broda Shaggi

The interesting video got fans talking as some of them pointed out that the mother of one came prepared for Broda Shaggi.

Read comments below:

edubrazil044 said:

"Shaggi defeated Toyin the last Time,but this one Toyin came with fire..Both of them are fun people.Nice one."

oluwatoyin_v said:

"Well all of you are comedian see your dancing step."

ayabaolu_clovis said:

"Shaggi nah good dancer."

bennygold_g said:

"Happiness is too sweet my lovely people."

shokunbiowolabi said:

"They're both good dancers."

Toyin Abraham stirs reactions after kneeling for elders

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham shared a video on social media that got fans praising her humility.

According to the filmmaker, the chief in a community and his people made her shoot in the area seamless.

Toyin knelt on the ground like a true Yoruba woman several times as she thanked them profusely.

