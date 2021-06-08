Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, became a mum of one in 2019, but seeing as her husband and colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi already had a grown daughter before their marriage, she calls herself a mum of two.

The filmmaker flaunts the young girl, Temitope, the same way she does her son, Ire and her husband.

Legit.ng has put together some of the moments Toyin gushed about her daughter for the world to see.

1. Twinning

This is one of the many beautiful photos of the actress and her stepdaughter where they twinned in the same outfit.

The bond between them is heartwarming.

2. Holiday buddies

During this family vacay, Toyin took out time to tension social media with a mother and daughter photo all the way from Dubai.

The photo was liked by almost two hundred thousand people on Instagram

3. Firstborn vibes

Actress Toyin Abraham and her stepdaughter serving family goals on social media. Photo: Toyin Abraham/Temitope Ajeyemi

Source: Instagram

The actress specifically took to social media to show off Temitope in this cute video, and also reached out to her fans on her behalf.

It is clear that the love between them is a solid one.

4. Mum and mini-me

This is another twinning photo and we are all for the coordination and beauty.

It is not uncommon to see women rocking matching outfits with their daughters, so we would love to see more of this.

5. Bragging rights

The filmmaker has made it a point of duty to let everyone interested know that she has totally taken in her husband's daughter to be hers as well.

Fans of the actress appreciate her more for the beautiful ways she acknowledges her stepdaughter

6. Trad queens

The actress and her family took adorable family portraits and this one with her stepdaughter is a beauty to behold.

From rocking the same attire to their beautiful smiles, we look forward to more of this, and as the usual tag in almost all the photos of Temitope, the actress announced to everyone to behold her beautiful daughter.

