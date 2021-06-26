Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh has slammed some of the Lockdown ex-housemates for their uncouth attitude

The actress stated that there is nothing real about misbehaving on national TV, noting that the internet does not forget

The actress then compared two music shows to the BBNaija reunion, stating that there is no noise about them because they are not about drama

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Nkiru Umeh recently shared her opinion about the BBNaija reunion. According to her, she doesn't watch the show but the clips she sees on social media show that it's been a show of shame.

The actress seemed to have an issue with the ladies as she noted that their carriage is important.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Nkiru Umeh praises Nengi's character. Photos: @angelnikky, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Actress Nkiru Umeh slams BBNaija female ex-housemate

Lamenting about the character of the female ex-housemates, the actress stated that Nengi is the only queen as the others are uncouth.

She said:

"It's been about triangles and situation-ships and craps, no meaningful conversation. No one is a saint yeah, I am not a saint either because there is no saint alive but misbehaving on national tv is not being real. The internet does not forget. Let’s not only think of the moment. Tomorrow is too long."

Read her full statement below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Mixed reactions

While some people agreed with Nkiru, others urged her to wait till the end of the reunion.

nhinadimples:

"Abegy nobody is a saint cos her part was not revealed."

lopezbaby99:

"Hmmm it is well. Nengi is pretending my dear, someone that doesn't remember anything. I still give Dorathy cap for owning up to her mistake."

fab__mpris:

"None of them is a saint until this reunion is over."

duchessmillz:

"Madam calm down, it's not her turn yet. Don't be too fast to judge. Nengi has toilet and bathroom chronicles too."

hedwigmufer:

"My dear oooo. Nengi is such a QUEEN."

gloriamatth:

"God bless you."

nekysan_beauty:

"I support u ma biko. She is truly a queen. And that’s what is paining madam ka3na."

Talent manager Kara speaks on ex-housemates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kara said the Lockdown ex-housemates were covering their bad attitudes with beautiful outfits and makeup.

The talent manager stated that the ex-housemates are putting the show that made them popular in a bad light.

According to her, she is not impressed with their character on national TV.

Source: Legit.ng