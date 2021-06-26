Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state was obviously full of joy and appreciation to God on Friday, June 25

The governor who was celebrating his 56th birthday on Friday displayed some wonderful dance steps with his loved ones

Sanwo-Olu thanked God for good health, life, safety, prosperity, and other good things of life that have come his way

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos - For many Lagosians, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has no time for fun to enjoy some moments away from office work and life.

Well, the governor proved them wrong on Friday, June 25, when he celebrated his 56th birthday on the streets of Lagos with a sizeable crowd of friends, family members, and state officials.

Sanwo-Olu, in a feat of elation and joy, made some amazing dance moves as his show of gratitude to God for sparing his life and making him fulfill destiny, PM News reports.

On his Instagram page on Friday, the governor said another 25th of June has come to remind him of his life’s purpose and God’s ultimate plans and as such, he thanked his maker for the gift of life, for sound health, mind, family, friends, associates, colleagues, and the state as a whole.

The governor expressed praises to God for sparing his life (Photo: jidesanwoolu)

Source: Instagram

Sanwo-Olu said he has embraced a life of service, and a heart of compassion and empathy towards humanity.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking on his experiences as governor, he wrote:

"Have I been misunderstood? Yes. Have I been vilified? Absolutely. Have I been misquoted? Severally. But through it all, my heart, my intentions, my conscience, my efforts, my actions, the works of my hands, and the grace of God will always speak for me.

"Therefore, I will rejoice and be glad, for this is indeed the day that the Lord has made.

Quoting from the Bible, Sanwo-Olu encouraged Lagosians:

“Rejoice in the Lord always.... The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Sanwo-Olu Launches 600 Hi-tech Buses, Shares Photos

Meanwhile, in an effort to deal with the menace of insecurity on Lagos roads, Sanwo-Olu had come up with a very practical and admirable solution.

The governor on Tuesday, May 18, launched 500 units of First and Last Mile (FLM) buses and 100 high and medium capacity buses for standard routes.

During the launching ceremony on Tuesday, the governor explained that FLM buses would serve not less than 286 routes in Lagos communities as an alternative to tackle the menace and security threat posed by okada riders.

Source: Legit