Fuel prices at filling stations are about to change again following Dangote Refinery's decision to slash prices for its partners

The refinery's six partner filling station's new pump prices are now below what is offered by NNPC's retail stations

MRS has urged its customers to ensure they purchase at the advertised price and report any discrepancies

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery's decision to reduce fuel cost nationwide at its partner filling stations is expected to trigger competition and changes in pump prices.

In a statement released on X, Dangote Refinery announced petrol prices ranging from N875 to N905 per litre for its partners, which include MRS, Ardova Plc (AP), Heyden, Optima Energy, TechnoOil, and Hyde.

New fuel cost after Dangote slashes prices Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

This reduction applies uniformly to several major cities and regions, ensuring a more affordable fuel option for motorists.

According to a pricing table shared by the refinery, Lagos residents will now purchase petrol at N875 per litre, while prices in the South-West stand at N885

Northern regions vary slightly, with N895 in the North-West and the Central areas, and N905 in the North-East.

The South-South and South-East regions will also see petrol priced at N905 per litre.

The refinery has urged consumers to report any deviations from these prices through dedicated hotlines.

Part of the statement reads:

"Buy from our partners' retail outlets nationwide at the approved pump prices (per litre): Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for superior eco-engine performance and are environmentally friendly. Report non-compliance, call: +2347074702099, +234707470 2100."

MRS adjusts petrol pumps

To ensure transparency and compliance, MRS Oil Nigeria has released a breakdown of its petrol prices across all its filling stations nationwide.

MRS adjust petrol prices after Dangote refinery announcement Photo credit: MRS, Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

The company said:

" Pump Price Drop! Enjoy reduced PMS (petrol) prices at all MRS stations nationwide, with cleaner fuel for better engine performance.

"If any station is not selling at the approved price, please report it by calling 0800 944 7853 or emailing NG-FMKPMGWhistleblowing@ng.kpmg.com.

"Our petrol contains less sulphur to help your engine perform better."

Here is a breakdown of MRS prices

Lagos: N875 from the previous price of N890

South-West: N885

North-East: N905

North-West & Central: N895

South-South: N905

Dangote partners' prices below NNPC's

A visit by Legit.ng to an NNPC Limited retail station in Lagos on Friday, May 23, showed that Dangote’s new price is now N5 lower.

In Lagos, NNPC and Mobil are selling at N880 per litre, Petrocam at N890, and DG Petroleum at N880.

In Abuja, petrol is priced at N910 per litre at NNPC stations, compared to Dangote’s N895.

NBS releases 10 most expensive states to buy fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics says the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased to N1,239.33 in April 2025.

This represents a 76.73% increase compared to the average price value of N701.24 per litre recorded in April 2024.

NBS revealed the figures in its latest PMS price watch report, and also shows states with most expensive prices.

Source: Legit.ng