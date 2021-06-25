The Big Brother Naija reunion has got ex-housemate settling scores and spilling secrets fans had no idea existed

Kaisha had accused Ka3na of disrespecting her mum simply because she wanted to take pictures with her on their boat cruise

Legit.ng asked its readers if the reality star should have allowed her mum to go on a boat cruise with her colleagues

On Thursday, June 24, Lucy and Kaisha engaged in a physical fight after the latter had accused the former of disrespecting her mother.

Kaisha had allowed her mum to attend the party for the ex-housemates on a boat and accused Ka3na and Lucy of disrespecting her.

Kaisha mum attended a party with ex-housemates Photo credit: @kaishaofficial

Legit.ng asked its readers on Facebook if Kaisha was right to have allowed her mum to party with other ex-housemates.

Legit readers say Kaisha's mum on the boat cruise was unnecessary

Legit readers drag Kaisha

Only a few people thought the woman just wanted to meet her daughter's colleagues as a fan, others were of the opinion that Kaisha's mum attending the party/boat cruise was highly unnecessary.

Read some comments gathered below:

Solange Bosungmeh:

"She's the one that got her mum dragged to that mess, she shouldn't have let her to party with them, was it a house mates party or family party, but some mum too na just waaa for them."

Franklyn Michael:

"TBH. She may be a fan so she decided to see all of them. If I was a real Madrid player, and my mom wanted to see the entire team, I'd take her with us riding the team bus."

Ogon Asueya Vanessa

"Frankly speaking, Kaisha mom was wrong to join that cruise."

Ojonuba Sting Macho:

"Was her mom part of BBN stars? So why bring her to BBN thing?"

Sungyin Faith:

"Very very wrong!"

Tochi blasts Wathoni

The BBNaija reunion show has continued to entertain fans with heated highlights. The fifth episode started with a war of words between Tochi and Wathoni.

Wathoni claimed Kiddwaya did a lot of disrespectful things in the house including telling Tochi to go after her because she was an ‘easy catch’.

Wathoni continued to claim that Tochi actually tried to but didn’t get there. According to Tochi, whenever Wathoni liked someone and it didn’t work out, she tried to go through corners to create problems.

