BBNaija Lucy does not seem to be bothered about what people think of her after she went violent with Kaisha

The businesswoman took to social media to let her fans and followers know that she does not take any nonsense

The reality star then told trolls that what she did to Kaisha is the reason she warns them not to test her

BBNaija Lucy has spoken following her drama with Kaisha at the Lockdown reunion.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared lovely photos of the outfit she wore for the reunion.

BBNaija Lucy reacts to her drama with Kaisha. Photos: @iamlucyedet

Lucy finally speaks about her drama with Kaisha

Although the businesswoman did not specifically mention Kaisha's name, her fans knew she was referring to the scenario at the reunion.

According to her, when she tells trolls to stop testing, the scenario with Kaisha is the reason why. Lucy noted that she doesn't have the patience for rubbish.

Lucy shared another set of photos and it contained some from her drama with Kaisha.

In the caption, the reality star said the drama is going to reach everyone.

Fans hail Lucy

Lucy's fans took to her comment section to let her know how they feel about her action.

robyekpo:

"Lucy, e get person wey I want make you slap for me abeg! E dey troll me badly. Deal with am for me."

nelsonallisonofficial:

"Iron Mike Lucy."

nennyfab:

"Lucy i was a big fan before but i am even a bigger fan now. Thank you for tearing that ewu one hot slap. Them think say na everybody dey fit throw pillow at. No one has a monopoly to madness."

driplock.ng:

"Lucy Mayweather."

omorewa_beautyempire:

"Lucy. Queen of gbasgbos. No fake zone."

Lucy shares beautiful photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lucy marked her birthday and her fans came out to celebrate her.

In a video shared via her official Instagram page, Lucy is seen receiving a surprise visit from her fans - Lucination - who came bearing a money cake, music from a saxophonist among other things.

The ex-housemate with over 400,000 followers left her Lucination stunned with some absolutely gorgeous photos taken in honour of her birthday.

In one of the photos, she is seen in a regal red ruffle dress, and in another, a blue mini dress with dramatic sleeves.

