Ibadan, Oyo - One year after his death, the Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has celebrated the late former governor of the state, Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi.

The News reports that the party said it is very proud of the good governance and rare virtues in the late governor, even in death.

The Oyo APC has hailed the people of the state who stood by late Abiola Ajimobi's family. Credit: Florence Ajimobi.

Legit.ng gathered that the state caretaker chairman, Akin Oke, made this known in a statement by his special assistant, Olawale Sadare, on Thursday, June 24, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Ajimobi died on June 25, 2020, at the age of 70, following reported complications arising from the COVID-19 infection.

He was the first civilian governor to govern Oyo state for an unprecedented two terms and the Aare of Ibadanland and the deputy national chairman (south) of the APC.

In his remarks, Oke said that the memory and legacy of Ajimobi would remain indelible in the hearts of the people who valued quality leadership, good governance and rare virtues in man.

He said the late former governor had, during his lifetime, emerged a pillar and rallying point for APC in the southwest, Nigeria and beyond.

Independent also reports that Oke said the late former governor had, during his eight years as governor, entrenched the legacy of purposeful governance and decent politicking.

Oke said:

“He improved on the legacy of purposeful governance and decent politicking, which he inherited from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Bola Ige and late Alhaji Lam Adesina.

“He did not only pick up the legacy, but polished, as well as, repositioned it for the benefit of the present and forthcoming generations."

Ajimobi brought peace, stability to Oyo for eight years

He expressed confidence that Ajimobi would find peace with his creator, considering feelers from the society, which favoured him as possessing the key of good governance and developmental politics.

The caretaker chairman noted the lasting peace and development brought into the state by the late Ajimobi had remained indelible in the hearts of the people.

Oke said that people kept wondering how he achieved it and other unprecedented giant strides in spite of the numerous challenges, which came his way while in office.

He sent gratitude to all well-meaning people who stood by his immediate family and the party in the last one year.

