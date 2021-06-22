The federal government has been asked to decentralise the governance of the country to allow for functioning autonymy

This is according to some Yoruba scholars and traditional rulers after they met at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state

Meanwhile, they advised the agitators for Yoruba nation to think things through before for the benefit of the people

As more Yoruba people openly call for a break away from Nigeria, some leaders in the region have called for caution and at the same time, urged the federal government to decentralise.

According to the leaders comprising of Yoruba scholars and traditional rulers, the FG should allow the six geopolitical zones in the country to have autonomy to function, Punch Newspaper reports.

The newspaper reports that the Yoruba leaders and scholars met at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state during the sixth Atanda lectures and conference on Yoruba culture and society.

The conference was led by Professor of History, University of Texas, Austin, Toyin Falola. The conference was held in remembrance of a late professor of history, Joseph Atanda.

Falola said:

“The Yoruba are angry, the Igbo are angry, so, how to minimise and reduce the anger is what we should find a solution to. At this time, the best advice one can give is decentralisation and autonomy in various regions.

Also speaking at the event, another professor of history, Olutayo Adeshina, said:

“Those who are pushing for it, I will say let us take it easy and see it from broader perspectives because here, the structure of Nigeria is skewed; it is imbalanced and it is also not right. Yes, we have rights to agitate; I will say let us take it easy."

Shelve the idea, Obasanjo tells secession agitators

In another report, Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo says although Nigerians would fare better staying together than breaking up, the nation’s unity should not be at ‘any cost’.

The former president stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor (NIS) organised by the Ogun chapter of the Body of Fellows of the NIS.

Legit.ng gathered the ex-president called on agitators for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea and work for its oneness. He said it is better for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation than for each tribe to go its separate way.

Nigeria not created by mistake: Abiola’s son

Nigerians who are interested in breaking up the country will have the son of Chief Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, Jamiu Abiola, to contend with.

To enlighten the people, Jamiu has floated a foundation named after his mother, Kudirat, to work for peace and unity of Nigeria in the face of agitations for secession.

Abiola said the creation of Nigeria by God was not a mistake and that the country had gone too far as a united nation to break up.

