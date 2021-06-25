Some groups in southern Nigeria scheduled to hold discussions with Arewa Consultative Forum on restructuring in Nigeria

The organisations are of the opinion that restructuring is crucial to any meaningful talk aimed at moving forward

Southern groups expected at the meeting with the northern association include Afenifere, Ohanaeze, and PANDEF

Kaduna - Ahead of talks with a pan-northern association, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), some groups in southern Nigeria are still drumming support for restructuring, Nigerian Tribune reports

ACF hopes to meet leaders of Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) over the rising insecurity in Nigeria among other issues.

The pan-northern association made the disclosure at its national executive council meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday, June 23, according to The Punch.

Restructuring key to moving Nigeria forward - PANDEF

Ken Robinson, the national publicity secretary of PANDEF, confirming talks with the northern group said restructuring was key to any meaningful discussion aimed at moving the nation forward.

Robinson pointed out that PANDEF was ready for a sincere meeting with ACF, stressing that the structure of the country has given birth to other issues.

The proposed meeting will allow discussions for national development - Afenifere

On the part of the pan-Yoruba group, the meeting would give room for discussions that would pertain to the development of the country.

Sola Ebiseni, the secretary-general said though Afenifere also only read about the meeting in the news, the group believes in dialogue among stakeholders for the progress and development of Nigeria.

He explained that the ACF's initiative to join the rest is a welcome development.

Afenifere, Ohanaeze oppose President Buhari’s stance

Earlier, some groups in southern Nigeria criticised President Buhari for saying most people agitating for restructuring are ignorant about the issue at an event in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Afenifere, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the Middle Belt Forum disagreed with the president's position on restructuring.

Afenifere in a statement by its spokesperson, Sola Ebiseni, said for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges, the country must be restructured.

The socio-cultural organisation pointed out that many state governors and traditional rulers are demanding more powers to check insecurity in their territories.

