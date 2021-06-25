Senator Peter Nwaoboshi has said that he is untouchable as far as the Delta state PDP is concerned

The lawmaker on Thursday, June 24, stated clearly that only the party's national executive council can suspend him

Nwaoboshi argued that the party's constitution does not give the state or ward chapter the power to take disciplinary measures against senators and governors

Delta - Senator Peter O. Nwaoboshi who representing Delta North has referred to his suspension by the Delta state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as laughable and uncalled for.

The senator noted that going by the Nigerian constitution which is supreme to all other documents in the country, no ward, state chapter of any party has the right to discipline a sitting governor or lawmaker, The Nation reports.

Nwaoboshi described his suspension by Delta PDP as ridiculous (Photo: Sen Peter Nwaoboshi)

Source: Facebook

Nwaoboshi in a statement released by his lawyer, Phillip Elueme, on Thursday, June 24, claimed that the action which came from persons he described as anti-democratic forces is irrational, laughable, illegal, and unconstitutional.

To set the record straight, the senator insisted that the PDP 2017 constitution, forbids any state executive committee from taking such disciplinary measures, Vanguard added.

Based on this, he said:

“By these provisions, the state working committee has demonstrated complete undemocratic and anti-constitutional behavior which has rendered their uncharitable pronouncement on the suspension of Spon, purportedly, as null and void and of no consequence whatsoever.”

Delta PDP Suspends Nwaoboshi

Earlier, the Delta state chapter of the PDP suspended Nwaoboshi. The lawmaker representing Delta North was suspended for one month on Wednesday, June 23.

PDP state publicity secretary, Ifeanyi M. Osuoza who announced the suspension said the decision was taken at the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) emergency meeting.

Nwaoboshi Defeats EFCC in Court

Meanwhile, Nwaoboshi was on Friday, June 18, discharged and acquitted with the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Reading out the verdict, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke held that the agency did not prove the elements of the offences for which it charged Nwaoboshi, adding that witnesses were not called to testify.

On the same basis, Justice Aneke also discharged Nwaoboshi’s two establishments – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd.

Source: Legit.ng