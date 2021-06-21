Some groups in Southern Nigeria have reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari's recent comment on restructuring

The organisations spoke about the categories of people that have shown support for the restructuring of the country

The groups stated that the current structure of the country has created many problems that call for urgent attention

FCT, Abuja - Some groups in Southern Nigeria have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for saying most people agitating for restructuring are ignorant about the issue.

The president reportedly made the statement at an event in Zaria, Kaduna state, according to Vanguard

Buhari who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation, and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, explained that for peace to reign in any society, people must be involved actively.

The groups fault Buhari's position

However, The Punch reported that Afenifere, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, and the Middle Belt Forum disagreed with the president's position on restructuring.

Afenifere in a statement by its spokesperson, Sola Ebiseni, said for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges, the country must be restructured.

The socio-cultural organization pointed out that many state governors and traditional rulers are demanding for more powers to check insecurity in their territories.

Afenifere said:

“State governments are demanding the powers to establish state police to deal with insecurity and prominent traditional rulers, especially Emirs have called on their people to rise in their own defence and some uninformed government officials are threatening us with war if we seek restructuring or self determination. It is so nauseating…this rudderless government.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo on its part said the president should understand that the dominant view in Nigeria is that the country should be restructured.

The spokesman for Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said Buhari should not be opposed to the renegotiation of Nigeria.

Another group, the Middle Belt Forum, argued that only those who never wished Nigeria well would opposes restructuring.

Bitrus Pogu, the group’s spokesperson said:

''Those clamouring for restructuring are genuine lovers of Nigeria; they are people who want Nigeria to work for the benefit of Nigerians because they have realised the skewed system which we are operating have created a lot of problems where insecurity has increased and things are not working well. Nobody is saying that Mr President’s powers should be seized.''

Governor Hope Uzodimma says Igbos won’t secede from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has assured that Igbos won't secede away from Nigeria.

The governor, however, stated that what Igbo people want in the country, is not to be treated as second-class citizens.

Governor Uzodimma made the statement on Wednesday, June 17 when he welcomed the House of Representatives committee on constitution amendment led by the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase to Imo state.

