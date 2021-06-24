The Nigerian government recently admitted that it has paid 413,630 beneficiaries out of its 774,000 special public works (SPW) programme

This was disclosed on Thursday, June 24, by Festus Keyamo, minister of state, labour and employment in Abuja

The minister speaking at a briefing dismissed insinuations that the government failed concerning initial delays to effect payment

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state, labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, June 24, revealed that at least 413,630 beneficiaries of the Special Public Works Scheme have been paid their stipend.

Daily Trust reports that Keyamo made this known while at the briefing session coordinated by the Presidential Media Team in the State House, Abuja.

The federal government has paid N24 billion to 413,630 beneficiaries of its special public works scheme. Photo credit: @Festuskeyamopage

Source: Facebook

According to him, N24,000, 817,800.00 billion has been paid to 413,630 out of the 774,000 Special Public Works Scheme as at today, The Cable added.

Keyamo went on to attribute the initial delays in payment with discrepancies noticed during the registration phase.

While noting that the beneficiaries mostly itinerant workers were drawn from rural communities, the minister added that the scheme had achieved a 60 per cent success rate.

FG orders banks to pay all participants

This development is coming more than two days after the federal government directed banks to pay Nigerians who were employed from 774 local government areas of the country immediately.

It was gathered that thousands of the participants were yet to be paid their stipend while others said they were paid only once.

The news publication, citing sources, claim that the selected participants weren't issued working tools in addition to not receiving payment.

774,000 jobs: FG commences partial payment to beneficiaries

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has announced that it has commenced the partial payment of stipends to beneficiaries of its programme.

The minister of state, labour, and employment who made the announcement on Saturday, April 17, said after rigorous scrutiny of the accounts of the participants, the ministry of finance discovered some anomalies.

According to him, some of the abnormalities discovered included accounts not matching BVNs, multiple accounts bearing a single BVN, non-existent BVNs among others.

Source: Legit Newspaper