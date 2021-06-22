Successful applicants for the 774,000 jobs under the Extended Special Public Works can now breathe a heavy sigh of relief

This is as banks have been directed to pay participants of the programme with their N20,000 stipend

The federal government has already met with the banks handling the payment of stipends for 774,000 participants

Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that the federal government on Monday, June 21, directed banks to pay Nigerians who were employed from 774 local government areas of the country under the Extended Special Public Works (ESPW) immediately.

It was gathered that thousands of the participants were yet to be paid their stipend while others said they were paid only once.

Others alleged that they were short-changed during table payment as they were not given up to N20,000.

Officials of the Federal Ministry of Labour, National Directorate of Employment and the participating banks met yesterday where they reviewed the Daily Trust story among other issues.

They did not fault the story and instead said all the stakeholders were working hard to resolve grey areas that clouded the programme which was launched with pomp and pageantry.

The three months intervention was launched on January 5, 2021 and ended on April 5.

It was meant to cushion the effect of COVID-19 by providing jobs to 774,000 people in all the local government areas in the federation.

The participants were to be paid N20,000 each for three months. Some sources said the money might be in custody of some banks.

The news publication citing sources claim that the selected participants weren't issued working tools in addition to not receiving payment

The actual amount released for the payment has not been made public amid allegations of wrongdoings.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo who supervises the public works programme, said the amount so far released was N26 billion.

FG to begin payments to participants

Earlier, the Nigerian government started making payments to Nigerians under the Special Public Works Programme (SPWP).

Keyamo on Saturday, March 20, revealed that President Buhari directed the release of the funds for the payment of stipends to the beneficiaries of the programme.

Keyamo further stated that he has asked the National Directorate Of Employment (NDE) to start crediting the accounts of those listed in the scheme.

FG begins enrolment of N-Power Batch C applicants

Meanwhile, the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on Sunday, June 6, said the federal government has begun enrolment for N-Power Batch C members.

The good news was announced by Bashir Alkali, the permanent secretary in the ministry.

Alkali who spoke in Abuja about the exercise disclosed that the ministry is at the stage of verifying the email addresses of applicants.

He, therefore, advised all shortlisted applicants to check their email addresses for confirmation and more information.

