Singer Darey Art Alade recently went down memory lane to recall some special moments on his social media page

The singer fondly remembered his beloved father who died almost three decades ago and he celebrated him online

Darey shared a video of his dad to show his fans the stuff he's made off, noting that he brought joy and happiness to so many lives

Singer Darey Art Alade has shared a memory of his late father on his social media page.

According to the young singer, his dad was also a singer and he died 28 years ago.

Singer Darey Art Alade celebrates his late father. Photos: @dareynow

Art Alade lived and breathed entertainment

The young singer then shared a video of his late father singing in his own studio and with his band members.

Smiling, singing with a standing microphone before him, and talking in-between, there is no doubt that Darey came from the good stuff.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the young singer said his father lived and breathed entertainment.

According to him, his father brought nothing but joy and happiness to so many lives during his short but super eventful time on this side.

Watch Art Alade below:

Celebrity friends show love to Darey

soundsultan:

"Daddy never missed this show. never! May Daddys soul rest in peace."

oluchi1:

"Amazing."

dadaboyehiz:

"Big Vibe."

moabudu:

"Loved your dad’s music. A legend. Continue to RIP Sir."

michelleadeoye:

"It's the ease with which Daddy sings ~ smiling. He was obviously living his dreams. Happily doing what he loved to do. Rest on Sir."

