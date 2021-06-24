The absence of an unnamed witness who was supposed to testify in favour of the suspected kidnap kingpin, Evans, has stalled the trial

Oyekunle Falabi, Evan's lawyer, told the court that all efforts to reach the witness through phone failed and requested for adjournment

Granting his request, the presiding judge, Justice Hakeem Oshodi, adjourned the case until Tuesday, June 29

Ikeja, Lagos - The trial of the alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (also known as Evans), has stalled again as a witness who was supposed to testify in his defence failed to show up.

Evans’s counsel, Oyekunle Falabi, informed the Ikeja high court, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 23, that the unnamed witness could no longer be reached via phone, Premium Times reported.

Suspected kidnap kingpin, Evans, is escorted by security guards as he leaves a courtroom after being arraigned at the Lagos state high court on August 30, 2017. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Falabi said:

“I have been trying to reach her on phone but her line is switched off. I am praying that the court should give us a short date."

In his response, Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until Tuesday, June 29, for the continuation of defence, New Telegraph also stated.

I am not a kidnapper - Evans

Earlier, Evans while testifying in his defence denied all the allegations of kidnapping levelled against him by the Lagos state government.

He claimed that he was a legitimate businessman, adding that his nickname was not Evans.

The suspect also claimed he was coerced into admitting being a kidnapper after the police, in a bid to make him confess, killed four persons in his presence.

He said that prior to being apprehended by the authorities, he had never met his five co-defendants in the trial.

Evans trial began in 2017

Meanwhile, Evans and the other defendants were arraigned in 2017 on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

They are accused of kidnapping Donatus Dunu, the managing director of Maydon Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nigerians react

Adeyemi Isiaka Gbadebo commented on Facebook:

"Justice delay, justice denied. I don't think many corrupt individuals believe they will stand before their Lord one day to give The stewardship of their lives! What will happen to those officers who took the bull by the horn if eventually Evans get released from the case? God almighty, please come to our aid Sir."

Founder Eyotor Jeff Uniomwan said:

"It is even the same police and lawyers that told him to say all this, that he is saying now. He is already free but they need to make it look legitimate before us, hence the need to follow due process( that's what they are doing now).

"A country where you go to a police station to make a statement about what happens to you and the police will help you to rewrite it the way you can nail another person."

Sunday Nwankwo Pius said:

"He will soon be released, just watch out! Is it not Nigeria."

Another victim of Evans narrates very bitter experience

Meanwhile, another alleged victim of Evans has narrated his experience. The victim said he was kept for six months in the kidnappers’ den and had kept a low profile since his release.

The victim, who refused to mention his name said:

“I am yet to get over the shock of my kidnap. Honestly, I am afraid to talk about it because I believe a lot of his members are still walking free."

