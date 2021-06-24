Love is a beautiful thing, and two lovebirds have further proven this to the admiration of many on social media

A young man didn’t let accident shatter his plans of taking his relationship to the next level as he proposed marriage to his bedridden girlfriend

Adorable photos were shared on social media and they reinforced people’s belief that true love still exists

A young man has got people talking on social media after proposing marriage to his bedridden girlfriend.

A LinkedIn user identified as Ade Emmanuel “Emmy Williams” Ibikunle shared the beautiful photos on his page.

Ibikunle disclosed that the young lady was involved in an accident that got her bedridden.

Sharing the photos, he wrote:

“She had an accident that got her bedridden, yet her man proposed to her while on sick bed. Love is Beautiful.”

Many are inspired

The images inspired LinkedIn users who soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions.

Lekan Akande Olokunde said:

“This is good. It will even hasten her healing process. Good spirit makes healing faster.”

Ladi Tokosi commented:

“Delay is Dangerous. Congratulations!”

Hope Obioma Opara wrote:

“This more than proposal but life restoration and revival. God will bless this union.”

Nwambuonwor Ifunanya Vivian said:

“If this is real and genuine... The man is a super hero. I pray he continues in that act of true love. God bless them.”

