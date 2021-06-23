Nigerian musician, Harrysong has taken to social media to cry out after realising that he has been scammed by a man posing as a woman

According to the singer, he thought he had been financially helping a poor, single and innocent mother of two

The singer revealed that he has been unknowingly helping a very ugly man for over two years now

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrysong is in severe pains after finding out that he has been scammed by a very ugly man for over two years.

He took to his Instagram story channel with details of he he has been chatting, and financially sorting out the man who he believed was a single mum of two.

Harrysong finds out he has been helping a man instead of a single mum of two Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Harrysong finds out his true identity

The singer has been unknowingly paying the house rent of the very ugly man who posed as a poor woman with two kids for more than two years without suspecting.

He continued by revealing that he was in so much pain after finding out the true identity of the man as well as the true story.

In his words:

"I have been chatting, sending money and paying the rent of a very ugly man for more than 2 years now, thinking I was helping a single innocent mother with two kids. I just found out the true identity/ true story of this man, oh my Lord. I am in pains."

Check out the post below:

Harrysong finds out a man has been posing as a woman to him Photo credit: @iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng