Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and other US musicians performed during late DMX's special tribute at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27

Swizz produced a lot of hit tracks for DMX when they were still part of the Ruff Ryders squad that ruled the airwaves some years ago

BET will celebrate X's life and music during the upcoming ceremony and also debut a new track from the late rapper

Swizz Beatz honoured his late friend and favourite collaborator during a special tribute at the upcoming BET Awards. Swizz produced a lot of classics for DMX when they were both still part of the hip-hop crew, Ruff Ryders.

The US music producer, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and Micael K Willimans performed some of DMX's classics during the show on Sunday, June 27.

Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes and Method Man will perform during DMX's tribute at the BET Awards. Image: @dmx,@therealswizzz

The Source reports that BET celebrates the Ruff Ryders' Anthem hitmaker's life and also debut a new song from the late rapper. The track is from his posthumous album, Exodus.

According to the outlet, Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said they are celebrating DMX's mark in music and pop culture. Connie added that they are proud to pay respect to the hip-hop legend on the biggest stage, the BET Awards.

Revolt reports that the tribute will include popular DMX songs like Get at Me Dog, Ruff Ryders’ Anthem and What’s My Name?, among others.

