Vin Diesel has explained what caused his feud with co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when they worked together for the first time on the set of Fast Five

Diesel said that he is a tough producer who makes sure he gets the right performances from his cast and sometimes gives them a lot of tough love

The two Hollywood heavyweights sorted out their differences and worked together on the franchise's sixth, seventh and eighth films

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Fast & Furious franchise actor and producer, Vin Diesel has explained his feud with co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The popular Hollywood actors have worked together on the franchise since 2011.

They first worked on the set of the movie during the filming of Fast Five. Diesel played the character of Dominic Toretto while The Rock portrayed the role of Luke Hobbs.

Vin Diesel has explained his feud with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on the set of 'Fast Five'. Image: @therock, @vindiesel

Source: UGC

Fox News reports that The Rock even went as far as calling out an actor from the franchise he didn't name on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many fans assumed that he was talking about Diesel, according to the publication.

Diesel told Men's Health that he thinks their difference of opinion originated because he was a tough producer.

Diesel further said that he would do anything in order to get excellent performances in "anything I'm producing".

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

"I could give a lot of tough love."

Diesel and The Rock eventually squashed their beef and worked together again on the franchise's sixth, seventh and eighth films.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Vin Diesel's son joins Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel's son, Vincent Sinclair, joined the Fast & Furious franchise. Vincent will make his film acting debut on June 25 in Fast & Furious 9.

The 10-year-old will portray the role of the younger version of his dad's character, Dominic Toretto. He reportedly filmed his scenes in late 2019 when he was still nine.

TMZ reports that Vincent's contract says he got paid a daily rate of $1,005 (over N300k). The movie will hit the big screens on June 25, 2021.

Source: Legit