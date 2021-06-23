An emerging video of cleaners scooping water from the floor following a leak in the national assembly's roof has generated mixed reactions

The leadership of the 8th Assembly had earmarked N37bn for the renovation of the structure which was built 27 years ago

Some Nigerians wondered what happened to renovation works on the building, others made a caricature of the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video has shown the state of the Nigerian National Assembly after a downpour that occurred on Tuesday, June 22.

In the video shared on Instagram by @bbcnewsyoruba, cleaners had a field day scooping water from the floor.

Nigerians express outrage over leaking national assembly roof Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Yoruba

Source: Instagram

The scooping seemed to have been supervised by a lady.

According to Punch Newspapers, N37 billion was budgeted by the National Assembly for the renovation of the structure.

Nigerians express outrage over the development

While many Nigerians remarked that the leakage in the roof is a reflection of the sorry state of the nation, some questioned if the renovation exercise was actually carried out at all.

Iyke Samuel stated:

"This is how our judicial system is leaking, our executive leaking, our economy leaking, our security leaking, our health system leaking and even our unity is leaking! Separation is definitely the panacea all these things."

Peter Idowu remarked:

"Who is handling the renovation? The company should be investigated by EFCC. Funds allocated for the renovation should be accounted for and the findings made public."

Prinsoso said:

"Please I think my palour will be more better for national assembly sitting. Let use that national assembly for rearing of my pigs."

Adebanji Opeyemi Moses commented:

"Why ordinary Nigerians is suffer like this, they should leave it and let all the senator's come are moob it by themselves."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian Senate speaks on the leaking assembly roof complex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate has reacted to the leaking roof at the assembly complex.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, has stated that the roof leakage which occurred at the National Assembly Complex indicates that the building is overdue for rehabilitation.

Lawan made the statement on Wednesday, June 23, when reacting to a point of order moved by the deputy chief whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, The Nation reported.

Abdullahi in his order faulted some media reports about the roof leakage which occurred at the complex.

He stated that some reports were full of inaccuracies and therefore impugned the integrity of lawmakers.

Source: Legit