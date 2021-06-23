A house built with aluminium sheets has wowed social media with its interior which speaks of class and comfort

Photos of the exterior and interior of the house were shared on LinkedIn, and many couldn't believe their eyes

Those who thought the interior of a house with aluminium sheets shouldn't be adorable were disappointed

Photos of a house built with aluminium sheets were shared on social media and many people were wowed by its interior.

Some would have expected that because it's an aluminium sheet house, the interior should be nothing to write home about, but people in that school of thought were disappointed.

The interior of the house has wowed many online. Photo credit: Elphas Saizi/LinkedIn

The interior of the house bespeaks class as the furniture indicates that those who dwell in this abode can't trade comfort for anything.

Sharing the photos on his LinkedIn page, Elphas Saizi wrote:

"It’s not an ordinary Mabati( Aluminium sheet) house, the inside will blow your mind. Very beautiful."

People are impressed

LinkedIn user identified as Itumeleng Tshatiwa said:

"I almost wanted to judge and say "why not bricks if they afford to purchase such expensive furniture" but then I realized that our choices and preferences in life cannot be the same. For instance, some people prefer to buy cars before houses and none is wrong. We don't know what motivated them to do so. And again I think we must try and remove the mentality that one should not have finer things in life simply because they live in a shack."

Gugu Ndlovu commented:

"It’s unexpectedly beautiful but why didn’t they just spend the money to build a brick house?"

Vusumuzi Phasika Ngcobo said:

"I am waiting my forefathers land to build a metal house like that one."

Irvin Pooe wrote:

"Would you not say this is normal? It looks beautiful yes...mara."

Engr. Claudson Daminabo said:

"It looks beautiful but due to weather conditions, it may not be ideal because the metal sheets conduct heat and transmit sound easily ,making unbearable for one to inhabit. But, nevertheless, it's a good concept. Maybe a little improvement on the internal walls should be considered. By insulating the walls of the internals to reduce the impact of heat transfer including soundproofing it also. Beautiful design!"

House built on truck

Legit.ng previously reported that a house constructed on a truck stirred massive reactions on social media for how it is a testament to great creativity.

A Twitter handle, @AfricaFactsZone, that posted photos of the house said it is in Kenya. It should, however, be noted that Legit.ng could not verify the location of the truck house at the time of writing this report.

Looking further, an AirBnB listing of the apartment says that the structure is near Nairobi and it costs $80 (N33,040) to spend a night in it.

