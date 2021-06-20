Reno Omokri cautioned against leaving one's parents to loneliness, saying they deserve all the attention they can get

The social commentator said that calling and giving them attention is much more better than just sending money

Many people agreed with his opinion as they said that parents need all the love they can get while old

Popular political and social commentator, Reno Omokri, has again released another nugget that has got many people talking.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, June 19, the man said that money should not be the only thing children should give their parents in their old age.

Reno canvassed for giving parents massive attention.

Give them more

He said that parents when they age, they need more attention. He, therefore, advised children to always call their elderly ones.

Reno stated that if one cannot stay off calling one's lover. The same should be applicable to them. Many Nigerians reacted massively to his post.

A part of his port read:

"Don’t just give your parents money in their old age. Give them something more than money. Give them your attention. Call them often. More of their friends die as they age and they suffer from loneliness. Ease their pain..."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aninulu said:

"My dad died 12 years ago, I've not really celebrated Christmas since he passed. It's always a depressing period for me because we were very close. My mum died last month in my house and I'm not yet over it."

brightoji said:

"I was calling my mom just now before my notification showed this post."

rexxbeatz said:

"You have no idea the kind of parent I have right now."

careles12 said:

"That's an order. And I second it."

engrkunlexy4u said:

"My mum and dad first tommorow morning, you makes me change totally in relating with parent."

He dropped another nugget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Reno took to social media to talk about a quality that should not be overlooked before marriage.

The author stated that before people go ahead to marry anyone, it is a must to see how they react when they are angry as it removes the veil and personality they assume in public.

Reno continued by advising that it is fine to deliberately provoke a man or a woman to get their reaction in case they don’t anger easily.

