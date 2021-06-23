Vanessa Bryant and others have reached a settlement with the helicopter business that was involved in the fatal 2020 crash that killed her daughter and husband

According to a notification filed Tuesday in federal court, the terms of the settlement remain confidential and will be finalised as such

The crash caused the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi and Vanessa is seeking justice for alleged wrongful death

Vanessa Bryant's wrongful death case against the business that owned the fateful helicopter that killed Kobe, Gigi and seven others has been settled.

Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court, according to new legal documents acquired by TMZ.

Vanessa Bryant has finally settled the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the death of Kobe Bryant and Gigi. Image: Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE

Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Island Express in February 2020, alleging that the helicopter firm was responsible for her husband and daughter's deaths in the catastrophic crash.

Vanessa Bryant wants justice for her late husband Kobe and daughter Gigi.

Vanessa stated in her lawsuit that the weather conditions were not suitable for flying. There was an extremely low, blinding fog and the pilot, Ara George Zobayan, failed to properly analyse and monitor the weather before take-off and during the flight.

According to the paperwork filed by Vanessa Bryant's legal team, the settlement included the other families' claims as well.

Island Express is also accused of negligence for failing to install a terrain alert system in the helicopter, stated in another section of the case, according to a report by Los Angeles Times.

The system may have alerted Zobayan that he was approaching a ridge. The device was not required by federal standards for the helicopter.

Vanessa and daughter get tattoos

More than a year after losing a father and daughter, the Bryant family continues to honour a part of them that they long for every day.

Kobe's widow Vanessa and firstborn daughter Natalia decided to get tattoos in memory of the basketball legend and daughter killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

On Tuesday, March 23, the two invited one of the most revered tattoo artists, Nikko Hurtado, to get some cool body art that they shared on Instagram.

