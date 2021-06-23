The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has visited the mum of quadruplets who gave birth on the traditional ruler's birthday

Oba Akanbi clocked 54 on Monday, June 21, and he visited the new mum on Tuesday, June 22, to make a financial donation

The monarch shared some adorable photos of himself carrying the babies and has promised to support the woman in taking care of the kids

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdularasheed Akanbi, has paid a visit to a woman who gave birth to four babies at once on the 54th birthday of the monarch.

Sharing adorable photos on his Instagram page after visiting the woman at the hospital on Tuesday, June 22, the traditional ruler, through his chief press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, said he made a financial donation to the new mum.

He also promised to pay all the woman's bills to sustain the upkeep of the children.

The statement read in part:

"Yesterday, Telu visited the woman, her husband and the babies in the hospital. As usual of him, he made financial donation and will pay all their bills to sustain the upkeep of the children as he promised to do more."

Congratulatory messages pour in

