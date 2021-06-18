Non-essential civil servants in Benue state have been permitted to go to their farmlands on Thursdays and Fridays

The directive was issued on Friday, June 18, by the state government through the office of the head of civil service

The Benue noted that the holidays are intended to help develop the agricultural sector especially in the farming season

The Benue state government through the head of civil service, Veronica Onyeke, has declared Thursdays and Fridays as work-free days for public employees to attend to their farmlands.

According to the order of the government, the decision is to enhance farming to develop the agricultural value chain in the state.

The governor said the holidays will afford workers the opportunity to contribute their quota to the sector's development (Photo: Samuel Ortom)

The government made it clear that the holidays which will end in July, are not for essential workers in the state, Punch reports.

Part of the directive read:

“Accordingly, effective from Thursday, 17th June to 30th July, 2021, Thursdays and Fridays have been declared as work-free days.

"Civil servants are thereby advised to take advantage of these days to engage in farming and other agricultural related activities.”

