Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre, were recently lambasted online by a faceless troll

The troll had called the actress numerous names while also raining insults on her young son on Instagram

The actress then said she missed her old self, Poko, and explained how the person would have been traced and beaten up if she was in the world

The 36-year-old movie star then proceeded to pray for the troll and asked God to heal the bitterness in their heart

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, seems to have genuinely turned a new leaf going by how she recently handled being trolled on social media.

A faceless individual who claimed to be called Adaobi Ezechukwu had taken to the film star’s page to rain curses on her and her son, King Andre.

The troll dropped a number of comments that described Tonto with many unprintable words while also insulting her young son.

Tonto Dikeh recently prayed for a troll who attacked her and her son online. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The faceless individual seemed to be upset that the actress was hosting a giveaway while poor people were dying.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to the troll's insults

In a now-deleted post, Tonto reacted to the trolling. The 36-year-old actress said that when she was still in the world, those were the kind of people she used to trace and beat up with her boys.

Speaking further, the actress said she missed her old self, Poko, but was terrified of waking her up again.

Not stopping there, the mother of one then proceeded to pray for the troll and asked God to remove the bitterness from their heart.

See screenshots of their exchange below:

Nigerians speak on Tonto's exchange with the troll

Read some of the reactions of fans to the post below:

Strawberrie_cupcakeh:

"Who be this local woman Abeg..that can’t even speak English...and still disgracing my university name."

Josephavotan:

"Why she is insulting this small kids, insult her mama na? Is better than to insult that innocent boy. Nonsense."

Ladytoluu:

"Tonto being the bigger person is weird but this is great."

Favour_wendee:

"Someone actually sent that lady to trigger tonto so she can react."

Interesting.

Tonto Dikeh holds star-studded 36th birthday party

The controversial Nollywood actress clocked a new age on June 9, 2021, and the day was filled with pomp and pageantry.

Tonto also hosted a big event to mark the occasion in Abuja and a number of dignitaries were in attendance such as Sotayo Gaga, Wale Jana, to name a few.

Noticeable at the event was the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, who got up to give a special speech about the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng