A bride and her groom have got many asking questions on social media after a video from their wedding emerged

The couple could be seen feeding each other cake and drink as they wore sad looks despite the fact that it was their wedding day

Weddings are beautiful and people are expected to show excitement when walking down the aisle, but this particular video showed something different

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Two lovebirds who walked down the aisle have got people talking on social media over their dramatic way of feeding each other with cake and drinks.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the couple wore serious looks on the big day instead of smiling as they fed each other with cake and drink.

The couple was dramatic while feeding each other with cake and drink. Photo credit: @gossipboyz1

Source: Instagram

The guests could be heard making comments as the drama went on between the couple. The groom fed his bride with the cake first, and the latter reciprocated. They repeated the same thing with the drink, but this time around, they fed each other at the same time.

Who are these lovebirds?

Legit.ng couldn't ascertain the identity of the couple as the Instagram handle that posted the video didn't give extra details apart from the caption.

The video was captioned:

"See tension everywhere..."

What are people saying?

Instagram users soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. @tessy_diamond said:

"Na mosquito net she put for head?"

@hideezbeautypro commented:

"Is the bride face for me."

@irabor.faith wrote:

"Is the simplicity of the cake for me, but why are they looking sad."

@favour091 said:

"Why are they not smiling?"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Bride's father shows amazing dancing skills

In other news, a heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a bride's father showed the wedding guest the stuff he is made of.

At the wedding reception, the bride's father stepped on the dance floor with amazing dance moves and thrilled all the guests with his leg work.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @official_mcbobo, the bride's father, groom and groom's men could be seen entertaining the guests as KWAM 1's Ade Ori Okin blared from speakers.

Source: Legit