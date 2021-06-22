Samuel Eto'o Wants Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos to Join Barcelona

Samuel Eto'o has claimed that Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos is a good player who should be playing for Barcelona

The Cameroonian star explained that he would take the Real Madrid legend to Barcelona if he was the president

Sergio Ramos is one of the big defenders in the world who has won virtually all the important titles

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Samuel Eto'o who is an African football legend urged those in charge of his former club Barcelona to sign former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos following his departure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

There is no doubt about the fact that Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders in the world considering how the Spaniard has won all the major trophies in his career so far.

And since he announced his departure at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has been linked with move to many clubs in which PSG and Premier League champions Manchester City are among.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos in action. Photo by Adam Davy

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Sergio Ramos according to the report on GOAL and AS, Samuel Eto'o explained that he would have hired Sergio Ramos if he was head of the Catalans.

"Hopefully Sergio goes to PSG. If I could sign him for Barca, I would.

"If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us."

The 40-year-old Cameroonian also stated that his former teammate Lionel Messi is an icon and he hopes that he signs a fresh deal this summer with Barcelona.

"I know that Messi loves Barcelona, that he has no problems and that it is not a question of money.

"The only thing is the project, which has to be reliable and I know that Joan Laporta is working on that.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi equaled Javier Mascherano's 147th appearances for the Argentina national team after the Barcelona captain played for his country on Monday night, June 21.

Argentina were brilliant in the encounter against Paraguay even though they were unable to score more than one goal as Alejandro Gomez's effort sent them to the quarterfinals.

Scaloni who is the coach of the Argentine national team and his wards have now gone 16th game without losing any match.

Argentina's last defeat was in 2019 when they were beaten in the semifinal of the Copa America.

Lionel Messi has now played 147 games for the Argentine senior national team which is an incredible record for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Source: Legit