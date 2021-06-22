Lionel Messi and his teammates at the Argentina national team beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday night, June 21

The victory against Paraguay has sent Argentina to the quarterfinals of the Copa America winning their first 3 games

Messi also equaled Javier Mascherano's record in the national team as the Barcelona captain now has 147 appearances

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi has equaled Javier Mascherano's 147th appearances for the Argentina national team after the Barcelona captain played for his country on Monday night, June 21.

Argentina were brilliant in the encounter against Paraguay even though they were unable to score more than one goal as Alejandro Gomez's effort sent them to the quarterfinals.

Scaloni who is the coach of the Argentine national team and his wards have now gone 16th game without losing any match.

Argentina's last defeat was in 2019 when they were beaten in the semifinal of the Copa America.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi in action for Argentina. Photo by Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Daily Mail and GOAL, Lionel Messi has now played 147 games for the national team

See below list of Argentine most capped players

Lionel Messi 147

Javier Mascherano 147

Javier Zanetti 143

Roberto Ayala 114

Angel Di Maria 107

Diego Simeone 103

Sergio Aguero 98

Oscar Ruggeri 97

Sergio Romero 96

Diego Maradona 91

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Scaloni Lionel who is the head coach of the Argentine national senior men's team stated clearly that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi looks tired as the team counts on him.

This statement comes after Argentina beat Paraguay 1-0 on Monday night, June 21, to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Copa America winning all their games in Group A.

Argentina started the encounter impressively looking for the early goal against Paraguay and they had to wait until the 10th minute before scoring through Alejandro Gomez who got nice assist from Angel Di Maria.

Five minutes later, Angel Di Maria delivered another superb pass which found Lionel Messi in the box, but the Barcelona star was unable to beat goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

Before the end of the first 45 minutes, Paraguay had a chance to restore parity against Argentina as Miguel Almiron fired a nice shot which was saved by Emiliano Martinez.

The first however ended with Argentina leading 1-0 and the match eventually ended with Lionel Messi and his teammates getting the three maximum points.

Source: Legit.ng