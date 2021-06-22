Nigerian singer, Wizkid is currently in Nigeria and he is making his presence felt by his fans on the streets

The Essence crooner was spotted chilling at a beach with his people at what appeared to be a birthday party

A group of young boys spotted the singer and he did not disappoint as he sprayed them money from above

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer, Wizkid is quite generous with fans and he does not hesitate to throw money around to make them happy.

In a video spotted by Legit.ng on Instagram, the singer was at a beach with a couple of people at a birthday party.

Wizkid surprises fans with cash at the beach Photo credit: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The entire beach was deserted and calm as Wizkid and his crew had fun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another clip, a group of young boys approached the space the singer was and he went to the balcony with a wad of cash which he threw into the air.

The young boys scrambled in excitement amid shouts of joy as they picked the money.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out clips of Wizkid and his crew at the beach below:

Wizkid finally comes to Nigeria after spending time in Ghana Photo credit: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The singer himself took to this Instagram story channel with a breathtaking view of the beach.

Wizkid shares view of beach Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Fans of the singer hailed him for throwing money for the young boys at the beach. Read some comments below:

Teejay_ameen:

"Wiz for the Ghetto Yutes!"

_miss_hanny:

"You can't tell me nothing,I love this man. Big Wiz."

Tia.vibee:

"My guy loves kids a lot."

Sabitalkofficial:

"Can their favorite do this? Can he? Would he? Will he? BIG WIZZYY."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Wizkid sons celebrate him

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was among those who were celebrated by their kids on Father's Day, June 20.

His first child with Sola Ogudu, Boluwatife, took to his Instagram page to share a black-and-white throwback photo with his dad with a beautiful caption.

His youngest son with his manager, Jada P, Zion also had a lovely Father's Day post on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng